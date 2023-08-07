Canal Street road closure starts Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday marks the beginning of an 18-month road closure downtown.

Canal Street will be shut down for construction outside of Union Station. It's the stretch of road between Adams and Jackson.

Crews are working to fix four viaducts that go under Union Station. They're also going to rebuild the road and sidewalks fully.

The Canal Street closure begins Monday night and is expected to last a year and a half.

CDOT will begin work to reconstruct the Canal St viaduct the evening of Monday, August 7, requiring a long-term full closure of Canal Street between Jackson and Adams. Find more info on @cta reroutes, pedestrian access, and traffic impacts here: https://t.co/qCc4Bqn6cT pic.twitter.com/MYx2r5QX9k — CDOT (@ChicagoDOT) August 4, 2023