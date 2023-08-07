Canal Street road closure starts Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday marks the beginning of an 18-month road closure downtown.
Canal Street will be shut down for construction outside of Union Station. It's the stretch of road between Adams and Jackson.
Crews are working to fix four viaducts that go under Union Station. They're also going to rebuild the road and sidewalks fully.
The Canal Street closure begins Monday night and is expected to last a year and a half.
