20-year-old man shot, killed during attempted robbery at Calumet Heights gas station

20-year-old man shot, killed during attempted robbery at Calumet Heights gas station

20-year-old man shot, killed during attempted robbery at Calumet Heights gas station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 20-year-old man was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in a gas station parking lot in Calumet Heights.

Police said the deadly encounter took place around 12:15 a.m. near 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue.

A witness told police the victim was shot as he was trying to speed away from an armed robber. A bullet struck him in the head, causing him to crash into a tree.

He did not survive.

Police are still looking for the shooter.