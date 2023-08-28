Watch CBS News
Local News

20-year-old man shot, killed during attempted robbery at Calumet Heights gas station

/ CBS Chicago

20-year-old man shot, killed during attempted robbery at Calumet Heights gas station
20-year-old man shot, killed during attempted robbery at Calumet Heights gas station 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 20-year-old man was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in a gas station parking lot in Calumet Heights. 

Police said the deadly encounter took place around 12:15 a.m. near 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue. 

A witness told police the victim was shot as he was trying to speed away from an armed robber. A bullet struck him in the head, causing him to crash into a tree. 

He did not survive.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 8:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.