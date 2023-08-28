20-year-old man shot, killed during attempted robbery at Calumet Heights gas station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 20-year-old man was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in a gas station parking lot in Calumet Heights.
Police said the deadly encounter took place around 12:15 a.m. near 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue.
A witness told police the victim was shot as he was trying to speed away from an armed robber. A bullet struck him in the head, causing him to crash into a tree.
He did not survive.
Police are still looking for the shooter.
