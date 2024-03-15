Watch CBS News
Calm, cooler day in Chicago with clearing skies by afternoon

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Breezy, cooler day in Chicago
Breezy, cooler day in Chicago 02:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's literally the calm after the storms in Chicago. 

Calmer and cooler finish to the week. Skies clear for afternoon sunshine, highs in the 50s. 

A quick warm-up is expected Saturday as highs reach near 60 with gusty winds. 

Sunday brings a chillier day in the 40s, with a sprinkle or two possible. The colder changes settle through Monday. 

TODAY: 

AFTERNOON SUN, COOLER & BREEZY HIGH: 53

TONIGHT: 

MOSTLY CLEAR, CHILLY LOW: 38

TOMORROW: 

GUSTY WINDS & MILDER HIGH: 59

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 6:34 AM CDT

