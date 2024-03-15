Calm, cooler day in Chicago with clearing skies by afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's literally the calm after the storms in Chicago.

Calmer and cooler finish to the week. Skies clear for afternoon sunshine, highs in the 50s.

A quick warm-up is expected Saturday as highs reach near 60 with gusty winds.

Sunday brings a chillier day in the 40s, with a sprinkle or two possible. The colder changes settle through Monday.

TODAY:

AFTERNOON SUN, COOLER & BREEZY HIGH: 53

TONIGHT:

MOSTLY CLEAR, CHILLY LOW: 38

TOMORROW:

GUSTY WINDS & MILDER HIGH: 59

