Calm, cooler day in Chicago with clearing skies by afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's literally the calm after the storms in Chicago.
Calmer and cooler finish to the week. Skies clear for afternoon sunshine, highs in the 50s.
A quick warm-up is expected Saturday as highs reach near 60 with gusty winds.
Sunday brings a chillier day in the 40s, with a sprinkle or two possible. The colder changes settle through Monday.
TODAY:
AFTERNOON SUN, COOLER & BREEZY HIGH: 53
TONIGHT:
MOSTLY CLEAR, CHILLY LOW: 38
TOMORROW:
GUSTY WINDS & MILDER HIGH: 59