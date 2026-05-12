Caledonia Senior Living in North Riverside seeking volunteers for cycling program

You don't need to pedal to feel the rush of a bike ride.

Some residents at a senior living center in the western suburbs know that well.

"This is a little piece of Scotland hidden away in the forest preserve of North Riverside," said Gus Noble, president of Caledonia Senior Living. "We take care of seniors with a lot of love. We've been around for over a century."

No matter your age, fresh air always feels good.

"Nature is a big part of life here," he said. "We like to bring the forest preserve into the home and the home into the forest preserve."

For Noble, he says it's the most wonderful experience in his life—making sure his residents get a healthy dose of fresh air, along with wind in their hair.

"It invigorates you a little bit," said resident Rich Desimone.

Desimone, 81, cruises like the old days. He can hitch a ride thanks to the program, Cycling Without Age.

"Cycling Without Age gives us an opportunity to keep us all fit and vital," Nobel said.

It's a worldwide movement in 41 countries, but Caledonia Senior Living started the first chapter in Illinois—bringing joy to residents and staff at the facility. Donors helped the facility buy two electric trishaws and a wheelchair bike.

"I love the wind. It's probably messing up my hair," said resident Lynn Sullivan.

Staff and trained volunteers steer the specialized bikes for any resident who wants a ride.

"For day trips, for ice cream, just wherever our whim takes us. It's great fun," Nobel said.

"It was fun and bouncy at times and interesting, and it was beautiful," said resident Darlene Downs.

Nobel says what they need now is more volunteers—calling out to anyone with a little time to spare and want to help others enjoy the rush of wind in their hair.