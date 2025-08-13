Caleb Williams, other starters will play in Bears' preseason game Sunday, Coach Johnson says

Before the Bears took to the practice field at Halas Hall on Wednesday, head coach Ben Johnson ended the suspense on one front.

He announced the news that most Bears fans were hoping to hear — quarterback Caleb Williams and the starters will indeed play when the Bears take on the Buffalo Bills in Sunday night's second preseason game.

"Last week, and really all through camp, I've been consistent with the thought of reps, reps, reps are the most important thing to get him up to speed, and by the plan that we had a week ago, we were able to get him probably somewhere between 80 and 100 more reps than we would have been able to do had he played in the game," said Johnson. "This week, it's a different schedule — different length of time in terms of in between games and all that — so our plan right now is guys that sat out last week, they will be playing this week."

That includes newcomer Olamide Zaccheaus. The seventh-year wideout has been one of the stars of camp, impressing receivers coach Antwaan Randle El with his ability to learn the entire offense.

"OZ is the F receiver in this offense," said Randle El. "I mean, it's a big deal, because you're asking a lot of him — again, much like the other guys — but for him, like he has to know everything that's going on in the intricate part, the inside of it."

"That's always how I've been as a player — just being able to know every position, know where to line up, and just as we get more reps, and just keying in on the little details has been a big thing for me," said Zaccheaus.

Meanwhile, there is an interesting development in the left tackle battle. Theo Benedet entered the mix, rotating with Braxton Jones with the first team, while rookie Ozzy Trapilo saw work at right tackle for the first time.