Caleb Williams confident as Vikings prepare to sail in and take on Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- The Bears are hoping running back D'Andre Swift is a fast healer as he sat out practice Wednesday with a groin injury, but left guard Teven Jenkins did test out his sore ankle.

Whatever the case, the home team is going to need all hands on deck Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings sail into Soldier Field.

But a confident Caleb Williams is ready to captain the ship.

Williams and the Bears offense will try to build off the positives in game one this past weekend with Thomas Brown calling plays, even though that game against the Green Bay Packers ended as another crushing loss.

For Williams, it was a boost he said he didn't really need after three straight rough performances.

"I wouldn't say it did anything for me mentally. I think after the third game, I realized that I can play, and I feel good playing. I've said multiple times that regardless of the interceptions at the beginning of the season that I felt like I was seeing the field well, things like that—and that still stands today," Williams said. "You know, there's going to be rough times, rough patches over, you know, the long, healthy career that I hopefully have, and you know, it's not going to change my mindset—and nor is it going to change it now."

There were tangible changes with Brown as offensive coordinator. The play calls were coming in faster than they were under Brown's predecessor, Shane Waldron, and Williams said those plays were strung together better as well. Receiver DJ Moore echoed that sentiment.

"I felt like we more in control—especially with the play clock—and then understanding what play was coming next, so that was a good deal," Moore said. "I would say the game was called more the way we hoped, but now it's on track."

DJ Moore said he also liked using more pre-snap motion to help create mismatches, although he did joke it makes them a little more tired running around so much before the snap.