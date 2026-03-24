C2E2 Chicago 2026 at McCormick Place: Guests, dates, directions and more

The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, or C2E2 Chicago, returns to McCormick Place for its 2026 convention.

The three-day event brings back the latest from the world of fandom and pop culture from celebrities, collectable merchandise, and some exclusive items to the convention from multiple vendors on a packed showroom floor.

Before you grab your best cosplay or that issue number one comic you've been waiting to get signed, here is what to know to have the best experience.

When is C2E2 2026?

C2E2 2026 will be held Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29.

Notable celebrity guests at C2E2 2026

This year's event will feature panels, photo ops, and autographing opportunities with celebrity guests, including:

Charlie Cox - Daredevil: Born Again

Elizabeth Olsen: Scarlett Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Christopher Eccleston: Doctor Who (9th Doctor)

The cast of Arrow, including Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, and Emily Bett Rickards

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

AEW star Tammaso Ciampa

The complete list of guests can be found here.

How to get to C2E2

For those driving to the convention, organizers recommend using Spot Hero to find parking near McCormick Place. Otherwise, here is the parking information for those planning to use Lots A, B, and C.

For those driving to the convention, parking will be available in Lot A at 2200 S. Prairie Avenue. The rate for parking Is $27 an hour for up to 16 hours and $40 from 16 to 24 hours. Lot B does have a flat rate of $18 per day, but there are no in-and-out privileges.

If you don't mind a bit of a walk, Lot C at 2227 S. Fort Dearborn Drive is also an option. The same rates apply as Lot A, and the no in-and-out privileges also apply to this lot unless parking is purchased online in advance.

Prepaid parking spaces are guaranteed even if the lots are at capacity.

Also recommended is rideshare or public transportation, including the CTA Green Line (getting off at the Cermak-McCormick Place station). Riders can then transfer and take the eastbound #21 Cermak bus towards McCormick.

Rules and banned items for cosplayers at C2E2

Whether you're a guest or cosplayer for the event, these are just some of the items that will not be permitted inside the venue.

Metal blades or any other sharp object made of metal, wood, or other materials.

Any guns or artillery, including airsoft, BB, or paintball guns, or props built from those materials, even replicas.

Drones or small toys, even if part of the cosplay.

Skateboards, scooters, and skates (yes, that includes heelys).

These items can be confiscated and destroyed by the police.

Organizers are also reminding attendees that cosplay does not mean consent and to respect those in character by following the following rules.

Do compliment the costume and/or craftsmanship, not the character choice.

Don't make comments about physical appearance.

If it's a character you hate, don't take it out on the cosplayer.

If it's a character you love, try not to make the cosplayer feel uncomfortable.

Hours and ticket information

The event will be held from Friday, March 27, to Sunday, March 29, at the McCormick Place South Building, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive.

Below are the hours and remaining ticket prices for each day:

Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - $60

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - $75

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - $65

Kids' 3-day tickets are $40, and single-day tickets are $25 (for ages 6 to 12)

Digital pass available

Fans who can't attend the convention in person can purchase a monthly digital pass for $5.99. This pass allows live access to panels, the showcase, and the C2E2 archive.