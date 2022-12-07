By The Hand Club bringing over 100 kids from Austin to downtown for holiday festivities

By the Hand will bring kids from Austin to explore the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Christmas time in the city.

More than 100 children from the Austin neighborhood will experience holiday festivities downtown Wednesday.

The By The Hand Club will bring students of all ages to the State Street shopping district around 5 p.m.

The first group got the chance to explore the Loop on Monday.

Each child will get gift cards to restaurants and stores so they can explore the loop and shop for friends, family, and themselves.