CPS kids from Englewood visit downtown Chicago for a holiday treat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Christmastime in the city – and this week, hundreds of Chicago Public Schools students are getting to experience holiday festivities.

Dozens of students from the Englewood neighborhood were able to visit downtown Chicago on Monday, thanks to the By The Hand Club.

Each of the kids was given gift cards to local restaurants and stores, and the chance to run around downtown to shop for friends and families – while also taking in all the holiday style on the busy sidewalks.

Organizers say most of these kids don't get the chance to enjoy Christmas in The Loop.

"Our mission is to give students abundant life – so this day is one of the days we help give students abundant life by coming downtown. They get to shop, they get to be with friends, we have some parents that are down here with their children," said Eddie Wilson of By The Hand Club. "So it's just a great day to socialize, build relationships, and celebrate the season."

A second group is coming downtown Wednesday from the Austin neighborhood.