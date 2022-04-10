By The Hand Club for Kids receives big donation towards nutrition center

By The Hand Club for Kids receives big donation for nutrition center

CHICAGO (CBS) – An organization with locations on the west and south sides of the city has received a transformative donation.

By The Hand Club for Kids, a faith-based after-school program has received a $1million donation from Kenilworth Union Church.

The money will be used to build the Gil and Marlene Bowen fresh food and nutrition center.

It will be located in Chicago's Altgeld-Murray neighborhood -- which is the number one food desert in the nation.

The center construction is expected to be complete by the summer. Students will have the opportunity to learn about nutrition and will also grow and cook their own fresh produce.

The donation to build the center came from the Bowen fund, created in 2007 when the Rev. Dr. Gilbert W. Bowen retired from ministry from Kenilworth Union Church.

It's funded by donations from the generous donations from 675 Kenilworth union families.

By The Hand Club for Kids was also the winner of the 2012 make it better foundation philanthropy award for its commitment to bettering the lives of young people in underserved communities.