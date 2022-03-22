By the Hand Club for Kids brings Chicago to inner-city kids' fingertips, and encourages them in a world of opportunity

By the Hand Club for Kids brings Chicago to inner-city kids' fingertips

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Where you grow up does not determine where you can go" – that's the message a nonprofit afterschool program is driving home to students.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry went along for a field trip Monday to show some inner-city kids about the importance of soaring high.

On the Far South Side sits the Altgeld Gardens public housing development. The two-story brick rowhouses are home to nearly 1,600 low-income families – including Michael Pettis' family.

CBS 2's Terry asked Mike, 12, what he sees when he looks out at Altgeld Gardens. Mike said, "I just see normal people."

But growing up in Chicago Housing Authority units, Mike has also seen his fair share of bad too.

"Violence, and you know, shootings – and you know, a lot of local things like gang banging," he said.

Mike spends most of his time confined to his community. But By the Hand Club for Kids – a faith-based after-school program – is making sure Mike can get to branch out.

"They're helping me experience what I never have," he said.

The program brings hundreds of kids living in the Gardens on field trips to get them outside the CHA neighborhood.

"They're getting me on a fresh start to explore Chicago," Mike said.

On this 70-plus-degree Monday, kindergartners through eighth graders hopped on a bus and headed north. For many of the youngsters, the drive through downtown is rare – or a first.

"I'm going to be looking at big skyscrapers," Mike said.

The bus took them to ClimbZone Chicago, at 2500 W. Bradley Pl. in the Northcenter community. To reiterate, there are no limits as to high these kids can climb – in a literal sense on their visit to a rock-climbing facility, but especially in a broader sense in life.

"To know they can succeed regardless to what it looks like; what it feels like around them," said Lakimbra Arrington-Drake of By the Hand Club for Kids.

Arrington-Drake is one of the many team leaders behind the organization. Every day, she is cheering and encouraging the children to reach beyond what they see around them daily.

"Some kids may not go this far at any other time unless we take them," she said.

This year, By the Hand will celebrate 21 years of community service. The goal is simple – show low-income children they matter.

"There's a world of opportunity," said Arrington-Drake. "The world is at their fingertips."

And Chicago is theirs to conquer.