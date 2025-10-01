Cubs' postseason run brings boost to businesses in Wrigleyville

It's win or go home for the Chicago Cubs on Thursday after they fell to the San Diego Padres at home in Game 2 in the wild card series.

Fans will be back at Wrigley for Game 3, where the energy has been electric the last few days.

It was hard to ignore the injection of energy that playoff baseball has brought so far to Wrigleyville. For the souvenir vendors and bars in the neighborhood, this excitement is much needed after missing out on it the last time the Cubs were in the playoffs.

As Cubs fans spilled out of Wrigley Field, there was no singing "Go Cubs Go," and the W never took flight. But October baseball, especially for northsiders, brings a sense of optimism.

"It feels unbelievable, I feel it in my bones," Cubs fan Aram Wilkson said. "Playoff baseball is back in Wrigley, let's keep it going, I'm fired up."

The last time the Cubs hosted a playoff game was 2020 in the heart of COVID lockdowns—meaning no fans inside and empty bars and restaurants outside.

"Everything's amped up there's a lot more energy lot more buzz."

Jason Careff of Clark Street Sports was impacted by the Cubs' last playoff run during COVID. He said this year is a big boost for the entire neighborhood.

"Big help to the whole community, the bars, the restaurant, the souvenirs, everyone is having a much better time, and everyone's business is much better," he said.

Emma Smith at Big Star restaurant in Wrigleyville said they were packed by noon. They, too, are rooting for a deep playoff run.

"We are ready for it, we are all staffed up and ready to go," Smith said.

A lot of businesses in the Wrigleyville area feel the same way and hope the Cubs can pull it out tomorrow and keep their doors open for a few more weeks.