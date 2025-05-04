Watch CBS News
Nearly a dozen businesses burglarized overnight in Chicago southwest suburbs

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Downers Grove and Woodridge police are investigating after multiple businesses were burglarized overnight.

Around 4:34 a.m., Downers Grove police officers responded to the 6300 block of Woodward Avenue for a report of a commercial burglar alarm. Minutes later, around 4:44 a.m., a commercial burglar alarm was also received in the 1600 block of 75th Street.

Police said that following a check of surrounding businesses, it was revealed that thieves forced entry through the glass doors of two commercial burglaries at each location.

The burglaries happened at the following:

  • La Michoacana Ice Cream and Fruits - 6313 Woodward Avenue
  • Illusion Musical - 6317 Woodward Avenue
  • Millard Jewelers - 1640 75th Street, Unit D
  • Lover's Lane - 1640 75th Street, Unit G

Then, just before 5 a.m., officers in Woodridge responded to the 1000 block of West 75th Street for a report of a commercial burglary alarm. Responding officers found several businesses that had been burglarized, including:

  • Hair Cuttery
  • iBoba Bubble Tea
  • Yankee Candle Company
  • Elements Massage
  • Bath and Body Works

Around 5:12 a.m., officers found two more burglaries, including the News Chinese Kitchen and FMB Grocery, and an attempted burglary of Shanahan's Food and Spirits in the 1900 block of West 75th Street.

No arrests have been made.

Woodridge Police Chief Tom Stefanson says the two incidents are not connected as of now, but he will work with Downers Grove police to compare them, and the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodridge police at 630-719-4740 or Downers Grove police at 630-434-5600.

