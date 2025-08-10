Burmester needs extra holes at LIV Golf Chicago

Dean Burmester overcame a rough start to get into a three-way playoff, and then beat Jon Rahm and Josele Ballester on the first extra hole with a 6-foot birdie putt to win LIV Golf Chicago.

Burmester lost a two-shot lead at the start with three straight bogeys. He rallied late for an even-par 71 to finish on 9-under 204.

The South African birdied the 16th to regain the lead, only for Rahm and Ballester to birdie the 18th to force a playoff. On the 18th in the playoff, Ballester and Rahm both missed birdie chances from the 12-foot range. Burmester won $4 million for his second LIV Golf victory.

There also was a team playoff, with Burmester's Stinger team beating Torque for the team title.