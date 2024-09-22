Watch CBS News
Local News

Burglars target Chicago West Side fast food restaurant

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of burglars hit a Chicago West Side restaurant Sunday morning.

Chicago police said just after 7:30 a.m., three people damaged the front glass door of the Whale Fish, Shrimp, and Chicken in the 3600 block of West Chicago Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

They entered the restaurant, took merchandise from inside, and then fled in a black SUV in an unknown direction.

It is not clear what the burglars took from the restaurant.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.