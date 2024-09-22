Burglars target Chicago West Side fast food restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of burglars hit a Chicago West Side restaurant Sunday morning.

Chicago police said just after 7:30 a.m., three people damaged the front glass door of the Whale Fish, Shrimp, and Chicken in the 3600 block of West Chicago Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

They entered the restaurant, took merchandise from inside, and then fled in a black SUV in an unknown direction.

It is not clear what the burglars took from the restaurant.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.