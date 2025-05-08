Burglary crew targets North Side Ulta Beauty store overnight, police say

Chicago police are investigating an overnight smash-and-grab burglary at an Ulta Beauty store on the city's North Side.

It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Clark Street in the Lakeview neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, two people broke in by smashing the front window, leaving broken glass on the ground.

The burglars were said to be wearing gloves and masks and took perfumes and colognes. It is unclear how much they took.

They were last seen driving a silver Infiniti sedan with black-tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the incident is advised to contact the police.