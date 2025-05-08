Watch CBS News
Local News

Burglary crew targets North Side Ulta Beauty store overnight, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Thieves burglarize North Side Ulta Beauty store
Thieves burglarize North Side Ulta Beauty store 00:24

Chicago police are investigating an overnight smash-and-grab burglary at an Ulta Beauty store on the city's North Side.

It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Clark Street in the Lakeview neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, two people broke in by smashing the front window, leaving broken glass on the ground.

The burglars were said to be wearing gloves and masks and took perfumes and colognes. It is unclear how much they took.

They were last seen driving a silver Infiniti sedan with black-tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the incident is advised to contact the police. 

Jeramie Bizzle
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.