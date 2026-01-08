Burglars target gambling machines at restaurant in Oak Lawn, Illinois

Burglars hit a restaurant in the southwest Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn early Thursday.

At 5:30 a.m., Oak Lawn police were called to La Cocina De Mama Restaurant, at 5721 W. 95th St., for a burglary.

The thieves targeted gaming machines at the Mexican restaurant, police said.

Police saw the thieves zooming off in getaway vehicles. They headed northeast on Southwest Highway and also took Pulaski Road, police said.

The investigation into the burglary continued Thursday afternoon. Further details were not immediately available.