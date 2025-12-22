Burglars strike at businesses around Chicago, stealing cash, fire extinguishers, safes

Chicago police this past weekend issued a community alert about a rash of burglaries targeting businesses around the city from Rogers Park to Beverly.

In each instance, two to four men arrive in a stolen vehicle during the early-morning hours and us a hammer to smash or force open the doors of a business.

The burglars steal large amounts of cash, large fire extinguishers, small deposit boxes, small safes, and poker machines. They then get back in their vehicle and speed off.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

1500 block of South Michigan Avenue, South Loop, at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17.

600 block of South Clark Street, Printer's Row, 2:37 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17.

9200 block of South Western Avenue, Beverly, 3:17 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17.

4700 block of South Lake Park Avenue, Kenwood, 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17.

7300 block of North Greenview Avenue, Rogers Park, 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.17.

500 block of West 18th Street, Pilsen, 4:27 a.m. Saturday Dec. 20.

3400 block of North Broadway, East Lakeview, 4:46 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 20.

2100 block of North Clark Street, Lincoln Park, 4:50 a.m. Saturday., Dec. 20.

700 block of South Dearborn Street, Printer's Row, 4:50 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 20.

Police said the burglars are between 16 and 25 years old and wear all black hoodies, dark pants and black shoes, and black ski masks and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8384, Calumet Area detectives at 312-747-8273, or Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # 25-CWP-035 A.