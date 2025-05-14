Watch CBS News
Search on for burglars stealing ATMs from businesses on Chicago's West Side

Adam Harrington
Matthew Cramer

Chicago Police on Wednesday were searching for a crew of burglars who have been stealing ATMs from business on Chicago's West Side.

They hit three different businesses in just an hour overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Police said in each case, two men and a woman pull up in a black BMW sport-utility vehicle, break into the businesses, and take the ATMs.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

  • 3:56 a.m. Tuesday, May 13, in the 100 block of North Lamon Avenue, South Austin
  • 4:07 a.m. Tuesday, May 13, in the 6600 block of West North Avenue, Galewood
  • 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, May 14, in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue, Belmont Cragin
  • 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 14, in the 6400 block of West Fullerton Avenue, Belmont Cragin
  • 2:55 a.m. Wednesday, May 14, in the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue, South Austin

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # 25-CWP-019.

