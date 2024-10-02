Watch CBS News
Local News

Burglars steal ATM from Chicago South Loop convenience store, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Burglars steal ATM from convenience store in South Loop
Burglars steal ATM from convenience store in South Loop 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating another ATM burglary Wednesday morning, this time at a South Loop convenience store.

Chicago police said just before 4 a.m., three people burglarized the Urban Pantry store in the 700 block of South Clark Street.

The thieves pried open the door, entered the business, and removed the ATM containing an undisclosed amount of money from inside. They then fled the scene in a gray SUV, possibly a Jeep, heading southbound.

As of Wednesday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.