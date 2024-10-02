Burglars steal ATM from Chicago South Loop convenience store, police say

Burglars steal ATM from convenience store in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating another ATM burglary Wednesday morning, this time at a South Loop convenience store.

Chicago police said just before 4 a.m., three people burglarized the Urban Pantry store in the 700 block of South Clark Street.

The thieves pried open the door, entered the business, and removed the ATM containing an undisclosed amount of money from inside. They then fled the scene in a gray SUV, possibly a Jeep, heading southbound.

As of Wednesday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.