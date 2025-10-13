Burglars steal ATM from store in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood

Burglars stole an ATM from a store in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police were called at 1:20 a.m. to the store in the 5000 block of North Sheridan Road, north of Argyle Street. They spoke with a witness who reported seeing three unidentified men exiting the business with an ATM and leaving the scene.

Surveillance video from inside the store captured the thieves dragging the ATM away.

As of Monday morning, no one was in custody in the burglary.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating.