Burglars smash into Dunkin' in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

Burglars smashed into a Dunkin' on Clark Street in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

At 1:46 a.m., police responded to the Dunkin' at 2300 N. Clark St., at the northwest corner of Clark Street and Belden Avenue, and found the front glass door had been damaged. Video at the scene showed the glass on the front door shattered.

Inside, officers found the cash register wide open.

Police believe two burglars were involved, and they fled the scene in a white sedan.

The Dunkin' that was burglarized is located on the ground floor of a boutique apartment building that dates back to 1891.

No one was in custody in the burglary Wednesday morning. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.