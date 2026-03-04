Burglars make off with ATM from bar in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood

Burglars stole an ATM from a bar in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

At 2:35 a.m., police were called to the Jacaranda Bar, at 3608 W. 26th St. off Central Park Avenue.

The store owner reviewed surveillance footage and found that two burglars had removed a window to get into the bar.

The burglars then made off with the ATM.

The burglars took off, police said. Harrison Area detectives were investigating.