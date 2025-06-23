Chicago police warn of multiple burglaries involving work vans on Northwest Side

Chicago police issued an alert after multiple vans were burglarized overnight on the city's Northwest Side.

Police said the burglaries happened in the North Park and Irving Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, three suspects driving a silver four-door sedan approached the parked work vans, used a saw to cut the lock, took power tools from inside, and left the scene.

A witness told police that each of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Incident times and locations:

5700 block of North Christiana Avenue

5700 block of North Christiana Avenue

5500 block of North Christiana Avenue

4300 block of North Bernard Avenue

3900 block of North Richmond Avenue

3600 block of North Whipple Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P255019.