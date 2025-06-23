Chicago police warn of multiple burglaries involving work vans on Northwest Side
Chicago police issued an alert after multiple vans were burglarized overnight on the city's Northwest Side.
Police said the burglaries happened in the North Park and Irving Park neighborhoods.
In each incident, three suspects driving a silver four-door sedan approached the parked work vans, used a saw to cut the lock, took power tools from inside, and left the scene.
A witness told police that each of the suspects was armed with a handgun.
Incident times and locations:
- 5700 block of North Christiana Avenue
- 5500 block of North Christiana Avenue
- 4300 block of North Bernard Avenue
- 3900 block of North Richmond Avenue
- 3600 block of North Whipple Avenue
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P255019.