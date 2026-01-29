Burglar steals ATM from restaurant in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood

A burglar broke into a restaurant in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood early Thursday and ripped out an ATM.

The burglar struck around 4:05 a.m. at Mariscos el Abuelo y Yo, a Mexican seafood restaurant at 3752 S. Kedzie Ave.

Glass was shattered at the restaurant, and the damage was extensive.

Police said the burglar removed an ATM from the restaurant, and fled in an unknown direction.

No one was in custody in the burglary as of Thursday morning. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.