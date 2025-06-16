Chicago police warn of burglar who climbed through air duct of 2 East Garfield Park businesses

Chicago police warn businesses after two burglaries were reported in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The burglaries happened on May 30 around midnight and again on June 8 around 1:30 a.m., both in the 2700 block of West Madison Avenue.

Police said in each incident, a man entered the businesses by climbing onto the roof and entering through the air duct. They took tobacco products and cash that was left in the register.

The suspect was described as 5-foot-8, between 35 and 45 years old, and wearing a blue, orange, and white Chicago Bears cap with a pom-pom on top, a black hooded sweatshirt, and pants.

CPD is advising businesses to keep the perimeter of their property well lit, report suspicious activity immediately, and secure doors and windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using Reference number P25-3-030.