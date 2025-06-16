Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police warn of burglar who climbed through air duct of 2 East Garfield Park businesses

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Chicago police warn businesses after two burglaries were reported in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The burglaries happened on May 30 around midnight and again on June 8 around 1:30 a.m., both in the 2700 block of West Madison Avenue.

Police said in each incident, a man entered the businesses by climbing onto the roof and entering through the air duct. They took tobacco products and cash that was left in the register.

The suspect was described as 5-foot-8, between 35 and 45 years old, and wearing a blue, orange, and white Chicago Bears cap with a pom-pom on top, a black hooded sweatshirt, and pants.

CPD is advising businesses to keep the perimeter of their property well lit, report suspicious activity immediately, and secure doors and windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using Reference number P25-3-030.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.