Chicago Bulls, Blackhawks and White Sox games will air on new network starting in October

CHICAGO (CBS) – Starting this fall, the Chicago Bulls, Blackhawks and White Sox will have their games air on a new network.

The Chicago Sports Network, or CHSN, will launch in October with Blackhawks and Bulls preseason games, the teams announced in a news release. The first White Sox games will broadcast in 2025. All of the remaining 2024 season White Sox games will continue to air on NBC Sports Chicago.

CHSN is a joint venture between the three teams and Standard Media. The network will reach viewers in most of Illinois, and parts of Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin, pending league approvals.

"As we set out to design the network, we began and ended every discussion with the simple question: What is best for our fans?" said Jason Coyle, who has been named president of the network, in a statement. "What is the best approach to distribution? How can we push the limits of both in-game and studio production? We plan to serve our fans on as many platforms and in as many markets as our rights allow."

The network will be available with traditional cable providers, streaming services and over-the-air broadcast.

The Nashville-based Standard Media owns four local media stations across the country in Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska and Rhode Island.

Most Bulls, Blackhawks, and White Sox regular season games currently air on NBC Sports Chicago, formerly Comcast Sportsnet Chicago, the regional sports network that launched in the mid-2000s. That partnership initially involved the Chicago Cubs. Then, in 2020, Marquee Sports Network became the exclusive local television home of the Cubs.