Bulls' Alex Caruso named to NBA All-Defensive First Team

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bulls guard Alex Caruso was named to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team, the league announced on Tuesday.

Caruso joined other defensive studs like Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks, Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies, Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks and Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team:



▪️ Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls

▪️ Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

▪️ Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2023

The Bulls guard averaged 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the 2022-23 season, during which he played in 67 games.