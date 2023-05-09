Watch CBS News
Bulls' Alex Caruso named to NBA All-Defensive First Team

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bulls guard Alex Caruso was named to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team, the league announced on Tuesday.

Caruso joined other defensive studs like Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks, Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies, Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks and Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Bulls guard averaged 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the 2022-23 season, during which he played in 67 games.

