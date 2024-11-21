Watch CBS News
Local News

Bullet passes through window, strikes woman in head on Chicago's South Side

By Adam Harrington, Natalie Goldstick, Ellie Coatar

/ CBS Chicago

Woman shot in head by bullet through window on Chicago's South Side
Woman shot in head by bullet through window on Chicago's South Side 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was seriously hurt Thursday evening when a bullet came through her window in the West Chatham neighborhood.

At 6:40 p.m., the 47-year-old woman was inside her home in the 8000 block of South Princeton Avenue when a bullet came through the front window, police said.

The bullet struck the woman in the head. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

As of late Thursday, no one was in custody. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.