Bullet passes through window, strikes woman in head on Chicago's South Side

Woman shot in head by bullet through window on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was seriously hurt Thursday evening when a bullet came through her window in the West Chatham neighborhood.

At 6:40 p.m., the 47-year-old woman was inside her home in the 8000 block of South Princeton Avenue when a bullet came through the front window, police said.

The bullet struck the woman in the head. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

As of late Thursday, no one was in custody. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.