Baffled by a bovine: Bull found roaming in Barrington Hills

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might have seen the photos: A bull roaming around Barrington Hills.

That's because it's been on the loose for four days now.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza discovered where it came from and what's being done to bring him back home.

The Barrington Hills neighborhood is quiet, with only the rustling of leaves to break the silence.

There's no bull and no china shop around.

"The forest preserve police stopped me and said, 'Have you seen a bull,'" said neighborhood resident Neil Wheatley.

It's been days, and this bull still hasn't been found. Not a word, not a peep, not a sighting. One neighbor came home from a weekend away and noticed something different about his backyard.

"Come back, and my water fountain was knocked over, and there was literally manure everywhere," Wheatley said.

That's some bull.

"It was quite, the quite the blessing."

Neil Wheatley's backyard cameras captured these photos of the animal.

Under the cover of darkness, another bull was sighted by another neighbor.

"I'm shocked they haven't found it yet."

All 1,600 pounds of him, according to the Village of Barrington Hills. CBS 2 tracked down the owner of the bull, who did not want to be interviewed.

They told us they had a fence up but that the bull broke out and escaped on his own. He doesn't have a name.

"They have a pretty big fence up. Just obviously wasn't sturdy enough," Wheatley said.

The village warns anyone who sees the bull not to approach but to call 911.