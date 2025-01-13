Chicago South Side building evacuated due to concerns of reported suspicious materials

CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Side apartment building has been evacuated after a woman called 911 to report concerns about suspicious materials found inside an apartment.

Chicago police have confirmed there was a call of service to 533 E. 33rd Pl. on Monday.

It is not clear what, if anything, was found inside the apartment.

Police have not yet provided an update on their ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.