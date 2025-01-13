Watch CBS News
Chicago South Side building evacuated due to concerns of reported suspicious materials

By Elyssa Kaufman, Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Side apartment building has been evacuated after a woman called 911 to report concerns about suspicious materials found inside an apartment. 

Chicago police have confirmed there was a call of service to 533 E. 33rd Pl. on Monday.

It is not clear what, if anything, was found inside the apartment.

Police have not yet provided an update on their ongoing investigation. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

