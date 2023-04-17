Brown Line trains halted past Belmont due to fire activity near Southport stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Brown Line trains were not running north or west of the Belmont stop early Monday evening due to Fire Department activity near the Southport stop.
Trains as of just before 5 p.m. were running only from Clark/Lake and Belmont. Shuttle buses have been requested.
The nature of the Fire Department activity was not immediately confirmed.
CHECK: CTA updates
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.