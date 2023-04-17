Watch CBS News
Brown Line trains halted past Belmont due to fire activity near Southport stop

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Brown Line trains were not running north or west of the Belmont stop early Monday evening due to Fire Department activity near the Southport stop.

Trains as of just before 5 p.m. were running only from Clark/Lake and Belmont. Shuttle buses have been requested.

The nature of the Fire Department activity was not immediately confirmed.

