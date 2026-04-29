Hundreds of Brookfield Zoo Chicago staff authorize strike after rejecting latest contract offer

More than 200 workers at Brookfield Zoo Chicago have authorized a strike, after rejecting the latest contract offer from management at the zoo.

Animal care specialists, groundskeepers, patrol officers, seasonals, aides, and custodians represented by Teamsters Local 727 are seeking pay increases and minimum staffing guarantees from the Chicago Zoological Society, which operates the zoo.

The union has voted to authorize a strike after turning down the zoo's last, best, and final offer, which was presented on Monday.

"Chicago Zoological Society should be ashamed for offering our hardworking members less than four percent in wage increases, while boosting their CEO's compensation over 70 percent," said John Coli Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727. "To add insult to injury, the zoo's final proposal would eliminate the 100 percent employer paid union health care — something these Teamsters have earned and relied upon for decades."

The Teamsters' current contract with the zoo expires at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, and negotiations are scheduled for Friday in an effort to avert a strike.

In a statement, zoo officials said contingency plans are in place to keep the zoo open to the public and ensure uninterrupted animal care in the event of a strike.

"Brookfield Zoo Chicago remains fully prepared to continue normal operations and provide exceptional care for its animals following Tuesday evening's vote by Teamsters Local 727 members to reject the Zoo's last, best, final offer and authorize a strike if they decide to do so. While the Zoo is disappointed in that outcome, leadership emphasized that a strike is neither necessary nor inevitable and that negotiations will continue Friday morning, focused on reaching a fair and responsible agreement," the zoo said in a statement.

The zoo claimed its employees' wages are in the top 25 percent of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

"Brookfield Zoo Chicago's offer includes a competitive 14.5 percent wage increase over four years, six additional full-time positions, continued healthcare, enhanced professional development benefits, and new opportunities for bonus compensation tied to the Zoo's annual performance. Zoo employees' wages remain in the top 25 percent—or higher—among institutions across the nation accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), reflecting the organization's continued investment in its people while balancing long-term financial responsibility and mission.

The zoo claimed the Teamsters' latest contract proposal would cost an additional $16 million over four years, and force the zoo to consider significant increases for admission and membership prices.