Zoo animals in Chicago suburb receive holiday-themed treats

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Animals at the Brookfield Zoo received some holiday cheer.

Several animals received their enrichment created by care staff at the zoo including Norman, a Cape porcupine, who received a wrapped box filled with lettuce and peanuts.

Brookfield Zoo

Grey seals, Kiinag Georgie, Celia, Peanut, and Fisher, got gelatin and ice treats made with fish, and orangutans, Heidi and Sophia, received wreaths decorated with yogurt and food-colored pasta in addition to gift boxes containing raisins, yogurt balls, and nuts.

Brookfield Zoo

The zoo says their care specialists are always thinking of ways to physically and mentally stimulate the animals. One way is by providing them with enrichment items they normally do not receive regularly.

As a reminder, the zoo is hosting its final days of Holiday Magic featuring more than two million LED lights that illuminate the park, and many of the animals can be seen too.

The remaining dates are Dec. 22 and 23, and 26 through 31 from 3 to 9 p.m.