Bronzeville Summer Nights Series returns Friday night, highlighting Cottage Grove

It's a chance for people in and out of Bronzeville to explore all the historic neighborhood offers.

The 13th annual Bronzeville Summer Nights Series returns Friday evening.

Rhonda McFarland, executive director of Quad Cities Development Corporation, which hosts the series, explained that it celebrates community, culture, and commerce in the neighborhood. Friday night will highlight Cottage Grove from 42nd Street to 45th Street.

She hopes everyone comes out to celebrate and not be fooled by the weather.

"We hope that our residents, our visitors in Chicago and outside Chicago, come out. Don't let the rain fool you. We're taking the party indoors, but we're still partying tonight," she said.

McFarland said she wants those who attend to get to know their community, especially the businesses, as they would on any day in the community.

"Get to know our business owners," she said. "They are amazing creators. Get to understand that a lot of times you're going to get out of your car and see what's inside of these businesses. Every year, I love to hear someone who says, 'I had no idea X, Y, and Z.'"

As the event enters its 13th year, McFarland said the series allows residents to engage with one another, celebrate in a safe environment, and enjoy entertainment, some from their neighbors. Business owners also get a chance to showcase their goods and services.

Regular attendees this year will notice a slight difference.

"We've gone back to our pre-pandemic operation where we do one corridor at a time, that's why Cottage Grove is this month, so that we can get that intensity of people in a block, really felling the energy and focus on that group of business owners and make them feel special," McFarland said.

The event will also be held on Aug. 8 and Sept. 12. More information about the event, including tickets, can be found on the Bronzeville Summer Nights Eventbrite page.