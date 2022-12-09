Watch CBS News
Bronzeville resident Pinkie Moore passes away at 109

By CBS Chicago Team

Pinky Moore passes away at age 109
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sad update to a woman we first told you about two years ago.

You may remember her: Pinkie Moore, the feisty 109-year-old woman. Her family informed CBS on Friday she passed away.

CBS 2 helped her celebrate her big day as people joined her for a big parade outside her Bronzeville home during the height of the pandemic.

The family said Pinkie enjoyed every aspect of life all they way to the end of her life, including doing light housework.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 5:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

