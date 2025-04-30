Chicago woman trying to track down dog that killed her miniature dachshund, Qweenie

A Chicago woman wants to know if anyone has seen the dog that attacked and killed her miniature dachshund in the Bronzeville neighborhood over the weekend and is still on the loose.

Brencia Berry is frustrated because she doesn't believe anyone is helping, and she fears the dog that killed her pet could strike again.

She took her story to city hall on Wednesday, addressing the City Council Public Safety Committee after her beloved 2-year old-dog, Qweenie, was killed on Saturday.

"This dog is still free right across from a school. It can kill," she said.

Qweenie was with her dog sitter in a Bronzeville back yard on Saturday, when another dog somehow got into the fenced-in property and attacked and killed Qweenie.

After police arrived at the scene, the dog kept trying to attack the dog sitter through a back window and kept jumping toward the back door of the home. Police then went to the back of the house to get to the dog. When they got there, the dog was gone.

"I'm very concerned for the safety of our neighbors. They deserve to play – their children, their pets – to play safely in their own back yard. You can see that there is a school right there," Berry said.

The attack happened in the area of Wabash and Michigan avenues between 37th Place and 37th Street, across the street from Perspectives/IIT Math & Science Academy.

Berry has taken her story to social media and anyone who will listen to warn the community about what she's calling a murderous dog.

"If you have seen this dog, there's video footage of it. Please, please, please reach out," she said.

Berry is offering a $450 reward for information, because after Qweenie was killed, the other dog disappeared.

"Our guess is that the owner came and grabbed their dog and is hiding it," she said.

Berry needs answers, because she said the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Animal Care and Control can't help her unless the location of the killer dog is found.

"It's pretty sad," she said.

She's hoping answers can provide some bit of closure for the pain she is feeling now.

"She was a really sweet, loving dog. She was like, I don't know, she was just like my other half. I got her after my father passed a couple years ago," Berry said.

Chicago Animal Care and Control said, even though a police officer responded to the scene and wrote a report after Qweenie was killed, CPD did not notify animal control officers.

Animal Care officials said Berry needs to call 311 go to a police station to create an official bite report, even though an officer already took a report.

Berry said she went to two police stations to try to get a bite report, but officers wouldn't issue one because a human wasn't bitten.

Animal Care and Control insisted a police bite report is necessary for them to investigate and the report should have been taken by police. Later Wednesday, they said they have received a bite report and an investigation will start.

A spokesperson acknowledged a problem, saying, "the gap is systemic and stems from a lack of automatic linkage" between the two agencies.

All the bureaucracy has her not just saddened by Qweenie's death, but frustrated by the red tape.