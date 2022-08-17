Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through its apprenticeship program

Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in trades through apprenticeship programs

Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in trades through apprenticeship programs

Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in trades through apprenticeship programs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.

For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available.

On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master.

"A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around."

It's a huge leap from apprentice. It was his title when he met CBS 2's Jim Williams six years ago on a job in Chicago's South Loop, ditching a life on the streets.

"I got discouraged at times, but St. Paul put me right back in it."

St. Paul Church of God in Christ Community Development, off South Wabash where Harris got his start, attending a construction expo, now going into its eighth year.

About 20 apprentice coordinators of various unions are on site. Pastor Kevin Anthony Ford leads this and apprenticeship training courses. Giving inner-city men and women exposure to the trade unions.

"Maurice is just one facet of a multi-faceted diamond of people who are exceling as electricians, heat frost insulators."

More than 200 people have put into apprenticeship programs after going through this training. And leaders said everyone has one thing in common: passion for what they do.

St. Paul Church of God in Christ Community Development

"We are prepared to accept our community. We need to increase diversity within this field," said executive director Betty Jones.

A field where pioneers have worked hard to include minority workers.

"We have made inroads into a place that had been systematically eliminated from us to enter. The unions are open," said

Open and ready to accept people for a career like Harris, who is now a homeowner and has steady benefits while leaving his legacy in the city.

"I tell my kids I worked on that building, that building."

Passing on generational wealth and knowledge.

The expo starts Thursday at 8:00 a.m. and runs until noon. You don't have to be a member of the church to attend. Registration is encouraged but not required.