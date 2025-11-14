Broadview ICE facility protesters clash with police during faith vigil Friday

Protesters clashed with police outside the Broadview ICE facility Friday morning as a group of faith leaders were holding a demonstration.

For the hour before the clashes, the clergy members and protesters had been praying, singing songs and peacefully demonstrating in the designated area outside the facility.

Then, around 10 a.m., the crowd became slightly chaotic, pushing past the designated area and beginning to confront police. CBS News Chicago could hear a taser go off and one person appeared to fall to the ground, though it wasn't clear who deployed the device.

Illinois State Police officers worked to push the protester back behind the barricades set up around the designated demonstration area. Several people were seen being taken into custody. At least one person taken into custody appeared to be a member of clergy.

Some ISP officers were seen holding batons as they kept an eye on the protesters. At one point, an officer who appeared to be with the Broadview Police Department knocked over a plastic barricade near the media staging area as he pushed a protester who was outside the designated protest zone. Another protester stepped in and separated them, defusing the incident.

The situation remains volatile, with the tension between police and protesters heightening, then diffusing, and then heightening again. It appears police are working primarily to keep protesters in their designated area.

By about 10:20 a.m. the situation had calmed down significantly.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Chicago for updates.