Village of Broadview auctioning ambulance for new equipment

Broadview auctioning used ambulance for new equipment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Broadview has the vehicle for you if you're looking to think outside the box.

It's auctioning off a used ambulance to raise money to buy a new vehicle, water hoses, medical equipment, and helmets.

It's a 1999 Ford ambulance with 60,000 miles.

The village suggests the buyer convert it into a camper for road trips.

Bidding starts at $5,000 on municibid.com.

The auction runs through March 17.