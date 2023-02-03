Village of Broadview auctioning ambulance for new equipment
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Broadview has the vehicle for you if you're looking to think outside the box.
It's auctioning off a used ambulance to raise money to buy a new vehicle, water hoses, medical equipment, and helmets.
It's a 1999 Ford ambulance with 60,000 miles.
The village suggests the buyer convert it into a camper for road trips.
Bidding starts at $5,000 on municibid.com.
The auction runs through March 17.
