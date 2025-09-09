Broad-daylight shooting on Chicago's South Side leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed on the sidewalk in broad daylight Tuesday on the cusp of Chicago's South Shore and South Chicago neighborhoods.

At 1:07 p.m., the 44-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when three men came up, and at least one of them took out a gun and shot him.

The victim was struck multiple times throughout his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody late Tuesday.