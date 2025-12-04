Brighton Park neighbors upset with traffic impact from bike lane project on Archer Avenue

Residents in Brighton Park said their side streets and alleys are overflowing with traffic, as drivers look to get around backups on Archer Avenue after the Chicago Department of Transportation installed new bike lanes.

Many in Brighton Park have been asking why construction for new bike lanes is underway in December, and they are not happy with the end result that will reduce Archer Avenue from four lanes to two.

Daniel Patlan said, in the 46 years he's lived in Brighton Park, he hasn't been this disturbed by what's going on in his community until now.

Archer Avenue is often packed with traffic, but recently parts of the road became blocked as the city began installing bike lanes.

"I retired in February. I've been a biker. I used to bike downtown every day to work and back. I don't see the necessity of bike lanes," he said.

Patlan and more than 2,000 of his neighbors signed an online petition calling for the city to re-think the bike lanes.

"All this excess traffic is now going to start taking the side streets," Patlan said.

Neighbors said it's not just the side streets that are seeing more traffic, but alleys. Video shows backups that neighbors said have been happening daily since the city started installing the bike lanes in the middle of winter.

"You're creating a problem that wasn't there before, and there's no need for it," Patlan said.

In the South Loop, Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) recently had the Chicago Department of Transportation remove some newly installed extended bike lanes after residents complained.

Many in Brighton Park want the same done with the new bike lanes on Archer Avenue.

In a statement, Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th) said her office has been communicating with the Chicago Department of Transportation about her constituents' questions and concerns about the bike lane project.

"Last week Tuesday, November 25th, CDOT answered some of the top concerns fielded through emails, phone calls and our most recent survey shared from our office. Archer complete streets project is about creating the safety infrastructure for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists," Ramirez said. "Our office is committed to upholding that safety and will work with city departments to address how we move forward with a project that best reflects the needs of our community."

Jason Huff, an 8th District Police Council member, said this an ill-considered bike lane project, adding the police council "is concerned with emergency vehicles navigating around the condensed one lane of Archer Ave."

"This is something self-made, and it's an issue that doesn't need to be happening," Patlan said.