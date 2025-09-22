Chicago police temporarily shut down Brighton Park bar after 2 men shot inside during fight

Chicago police shut down a South Side bar after a fight ended in gunfire, leaving two men wounded over the weekend.

Alderwoman Julia Ramirez (12th Ward) said she's concerned about what happened in her neighborhood.

The shooting happened Friday night at Mario and Sandra's Bar, in the 3600 block of South California Avenue, around 10:40 p.m.

On Monday, two bright orange signs marked the outside of the bar, a notice ordered by the Chicago Police Department for the business to be temporarily shut down.

"Ultimately, I'm very thankful that CPD started their investigation and they found that a closure was most appropriate, and I think that just keeps everyone safe," Ramirez said.

During the incident inside the bar on Friday night, police found two men with gunshot wounds. Investigators said two men, both 43 years old, got into a fight with an unknown man who fired shots—leaving one in critical condition and the other in good condition.

"Unfortunately, within the last couple of years, we have received some complaints throughout the years, and it was just really sad to see that things have escalated as far as having two people shot," Ramirez said.

She said the Chicago Police Department and the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection are investigating the incident and will determine if the bar should reopen.

"I would like to find out from BACP their findings and what's best for the community long term to keep everyone safe," Ramirez said.

The owner of Anthony Supermarket, just down the block, said this is a neighborhood bar, and people who live in the area go there.

"It's unfortunate to see certain conflicts can escalate in that way," Ramirez said. "Especially when I think about growing up in this neighborhood, I know people want places to be able to enjoy and entertain themself on the weekend. It's just sad to see that something like this can happen in a place like a neighborhood bar."

Still, no arrest was made in the shooting as of Monday evening.