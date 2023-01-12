Bridgeport restaurant reopens after discovery of hateful graffiti last week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One week after being defaced with hateful graffiti, a Bridgeport neighborhood soul food restaurant is once again open for business.
Cook It Mama Café, 545 W. 31st St., closed last week after owner Sydney Blakely discovered the letters "B-L-D-M" covering up a mural on part of the building. The letters stand for "Black lives don't matter."
We are told the café had a good turnout for its reopening.
The incident remained under investigation Wednesday night.
