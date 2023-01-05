Bridgeport restaurant defaced with hateful graffiti
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bridgeport soul food restaurant Cook It Mama Café was defaced with hateful graffiti this week.
Owner Sydney Blakely arrived Wednesday morning to see the letters "B-L-D-M" – which stands for "Black lives don't matter" – covering up part of a mural on the building, at 545 W. 31st St.
"I'm at a loss for words. It's disgusting that someone would do this – and we're living in 2023," Blakely said. "I had no idea that I would be pulling up to 1950 today."
Blakely just fully opened Cook It Mama four months ago.
Right now, Chicago Police detectives are investigating. There have been no arrests.
