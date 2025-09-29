3 major bridge closures could snarl Chicago traffic in and out of the Loop for years

Road closures at Halsted Street and Chicago Avenue to persist through 2026

Three major bridge closures could cause major Chicago traffic issues, and they're set to persist for, in some cases, years.

The Chicago Avenue Bridge, the Lake Street Bascule Bridge and the Cortland Street Bridge are all closed or closing imminently for major reconstruction projects.

The Chicago Avenue and Lake Street bridges in particular see heavy use from CTA and drivers getting in and out of the Loop from the city's West and Northwest Sides. These extended closures and detours have the potential to significantly snarl traffic and add time to public transit commutes.

Cortland Street Bridge

The Cortland Street Bridge closure over the north branch of the Chicago River began Monday, Sept. 22 and is expected to last 18 to 24 months.

Vehicle traffic in both directions is close between Mendell Street and Kingsbury Street. Only one sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians until winter 2025, the city said. The city will be replacing the bridge deck, steel floor system and counterweights, as well as installing new concrete-filled grating, railings and lights. The bridge houses will also be renovated.

Eastbound traffic is detoured south on Ashland, east on North and north on Clybourn to return to Cortland. Westbound traffic will detour south on Clybourn, west on North and north on Ashland to get back to Corland.

Chicago Avenue Bridge

The Chicago Avenue Bridge is fully closed to all traffic between Larabee and Peoria streets starting Monday, Sept. 29. It's part of an ongoing project to reconstruct the bridge and the adjacent Halsted Street Viaduct.

City officials said the existing temporary bridge will be removed and replaced with a permanent tied-arch bridge. There will also be a new riverwalk connection under the bridge, the full replacement of the Chicago-Halsted viaduct, modernization of traffic signals, a new traffic signal installed at Chicago and Jefferson, replacement of street lighting and creation and installation of dedicated bike lanes on Halsted Street and CTA bus lanes on Chicago Avenue.

Work is expected to last until December 2026.

Eastbound traffic will detour via Ashland, Division and LaSalle to get back onto Chicago Avenue. Westbound traffic will detour via Orleans, Division and Ashland to get back onto Chicago Avenue.

Lake Street Bridge

The Lake Street Bridge over the south branch of the Chicago River will close between Canal Street and Wacker Drive on Monday, Oct. 6. The reconstruction will close the bridge completely to vehicle traffic and pedestrians, though Green and Pink line CTA train service will continue uninterrupted with the exception of two planned shutdowns in Fall 2026 and Spring 2027.

Work is expected to last until January 2028.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured from Desplaines to Washington to Franklin and then back to Lake Street. Westbound traffic will detour from Wacker Drive to Madison to Jefferson and then back to Lake Street.

Pedestrians will be detoured via Canal Street to Wacker Drive on Randolph Street, the city said.

