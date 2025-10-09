Cubs hammer Brewers 6-0 to even NLDS, force Game 5 in Milwaukee

The Cubs forced a decisive Game 5 in the National League Division Series against the Brewers on Thursday, belting three home runs in a dominant 6-0 win at Wrigley Field.

Left fielder Ian Happ hit a 3-run home run in the first inning to give the Cubs the early lead. Third baseman Matt Shaw drove in Carson Kelly with an RBI single in the 6th inning. Designated hitter Kyle Tucker had a solo shot in the 7th inning, and first baseman Michael Busch hit a solo homer in the 8th to stake the Cubs to a 6-0 lead.

Starting pitcher Matt Boyd struck out six batters in 4 2/3 innings before four relievers completed the shutout, allowing only one hit combined in the remaining 4 1/3 innings.

The series now heads back to Milwaukee for the winner-take-all Game 5 at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday.