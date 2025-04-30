Watch CBS News
Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly considering 2026 challenge against Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Longtime downtown Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) said Wednesday he is seriously considering a challenge against Toni Preckwinkle in the race for Cook County Board President in 2026.

Reilly, who represents parts of the Loop and River North, said "voters aren't happy with their local political leadership right now and are eager to see a change."

Preckwinkle has been Cook County Board President since 2010. Her current term is up at the end of 2026.

Preckwinkle's term is up at the end of next year.

She's held the job for 15-years.

In addition to a possible run against Preckwinkle in 2026, Reilly said he is considering a run for mayor in 2027.

