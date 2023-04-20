Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson announces Rich Guidice as incoming chief of staff

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has tapped former Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications director Rich Guidice as his first chief of staff, and Illinois State Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas as his first deputy chief of staff, his first appointments to his incoming staff at City Hall.

In Guidice, Johnson is picking a respected City Hall insider who has worked for three previous mayors to oversee his staff, as well as someone with experience in public safety, a top priority during Johnson's campaign.

"It's going to take all of us to build a better, stronger, safer Chicago, and I know the people of Chicago will be served well by Rich Guidice as my Chief of Staff and Dr. Cristina Pacione-Zayas as my Deputy Chief of Staff," Johnson said in a statement. "Both Rich and Cristina have shown dedication to making Chicago work for all of Chicago, and I know they will lead these positions with a sense of collaboration, compassion, and competence."

Guidice recently stepped down from OEMC, where he had served as executive director since 2019, overseeing the city's 911 center, 311 city services, traffic management system, and coordination of the city's emergency response efforts. He also leads planning and coordination for large events like Lollapalooza and the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

His tenure at OEMC dates back to former Mayor Richard M. Daley, serving in various roles at the agency since 2005. He helped create and implement the city's Traffic Management Authority, and oversaw planning and coordination of the 2012 NATO Summit, President Barack Obama's first inaugural celebration in Grant Park in 2008, and championship parades for the Blackhawks, Cubs, and White Sox.

"It's an honor to join the incoming Johnson administration and help deliver a stronger and safer Chicago for all," Guidice said.. "Together, we will build a government that addresses the challenges ahead, delivers on the promise of a better city, and unites all Chicagoans around our common goals."

Pacione-Zayas was first elected to the Illinois Senate in 2020. Before that, she served as board secretary of the Illinois State Board of Education; associate vice president of policy at the Erikson Institute, a graduate school focused on early childhood education and child development; education director at the Latino Policy Forum, and an administrator at Chicago Public Schools.

"I am excited to join Mayor-Elect Johnson's City Hall and help lead a team dedicated to lifting-up working people, strengthening our public schools, and fostering safer communities," Pacione-Zayas said. "We are building a team that will deliver for the people of Chicago, and I look forward to our work together."