Johnson signs executive order to for nutrition standards for food items sold on Chicago property

Thinking about grabbing a snack or drink at a city-owned property? Chicago wants to ensure you have healthy options.

Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order on Thursday establishing nutrition standards for food and beverages sold or served on city property.

According to the mayor's office, Johnson is partnering with the Chicago Department of Public Health to help grow the city's understanding and culture of natural foods, to heighten the conversation about the connection between diets and disease.

The order makes sure low-fat, low-sugar, and culturally appropriate options are available in city facilities, including community colleges and park districts. It also aims to improve access to these options in low-income areas that may have fewer options for healthier alternatives.

The city said healthier options help reduce long-term healthcare costs by decreasing the risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease and diabetes, while improving health outcomes.

They hope the policies will help change eating behaviors, educate consumers, and lead to other benefits.